Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,362,000 after purchasing an additional 396,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,815,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,372,000 after purchasing an additional 335,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,860,000 after purchasing an additional 750,224 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,385,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,252,000 after purchasing an additional 388,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.88.

Mastercard opened at $207.37 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $126.55 and a twelve month high of $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.