Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Has $623,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 49,656 shares during the quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 676,889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coffee company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.