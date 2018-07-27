Heritage Financial (HFWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.36%.

Shares of HFWA opened at $36.45 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

HFWA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $813,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 187.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 827,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 539,225 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $14,163,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 158.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 290,477 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,683,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

