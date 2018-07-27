Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) CFO Donald Hinson Sells 1,316 Shares

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) CFO Donald Hinson sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $47,520.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,233.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Heritage Financial traded down $0.40, hitting $36.05, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,118. Heritage Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $295,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.