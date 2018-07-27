Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €118.78 ($139.74).

FRA HEN3 opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

