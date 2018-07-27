Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) vs. Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Financial Review

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ: HMTV) and Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

32.0% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Viacom, Inc. Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Viacom, Inc. Class B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Viacom, Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hemisphere Media Group does not pay a dividend. Viacom, Inc. Class B pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and Viacom, Inc. Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viacom, Inc. Class B 3 19 5 0 2.07

Hemisphere Media Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.76%. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.17%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than Viacom, Inc. Class B.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Viacom, Inc. Class B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $124.46 million 3.69 -$13.43 million N/A N/A Viacom, Inc. Class B $13.26 billion 0.85 $1.87 billion $3.77 7.44

Viacom, Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Hemisphere Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Viacom, Inc. Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group -19.72% -3.97% -1.98% Viacom, Inc. Class B 16.74% 24.97% 6.76%

Risk & Volatility

Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viacom, Inc. Class B has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viacom, Inc. Class B beats Hemisphere Media Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 4.5 million subscribers in the United States and 14.8 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 1.9 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. Further, the company operates Canal 1, a television network in Colombia; and Pantaya, a cross-platform Spanish-language digital subscription service that offers Spanish-language films. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Viacom, Inc. Class B

Viacom, Inc. operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 300 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SPIKE, VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Nickelodeon Movies, and MTV Films brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, subscription video-on-demand, pay television, cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.