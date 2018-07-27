Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne makes up approximately 1.3% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Helmerich & Payne worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 84.3% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne opened at $59.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

In other news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $3,823,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,492.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $264,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

