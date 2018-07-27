Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8,098.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 108,034 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $264,726.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $3,823,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,492.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Helmerich & Payne opened at $59.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $648.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

