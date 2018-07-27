Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) versus Core Laboratories (CLB) Critical Survey

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE: HLX) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group 9.79% 1.05% 0.70% Core Laboratories 13.32% 64.82% 16.66%

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Core Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $581.38 million 2.51 $30.05 million ($0.15) -65.67 Core Laboratories $659.81 million 7.45 $83.12 million $2.00 55.64

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group. Helix Energy Solutions Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Core Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Helix Energy Solutions Group does not pay a dividend. Core Laboratories pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Laboratories has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Core Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and Core Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 1 0 5 0 2.67 Core Laboratories 2 5 4 0 2.18

Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.63%. Core Laboratories has a consensus price target of $113.99, suggesting a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Helix Energy Solutions Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support services. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. This segment offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. It also provides proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

