Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 93797 shares trading hands.

HLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.54 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Helix Energy Solutions Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,499,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,350,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,092,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 725.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,370,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

