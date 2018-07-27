HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.74 ($107.93).

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €104.50 ($122.94) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

HeidelbergCement traded up €0.62 ($0.73), hitting €72.92 ($85.79), on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 651,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €76.94 ($90.52) and a 52 week high of €96.00 ($112.94).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

