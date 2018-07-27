Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after buying an additional 6,590,370 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 96,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 18,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.74.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

