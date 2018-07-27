Hecla Mining’s (HL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HL. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Hecla Mining traded down $0.09, hitting $3.15, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 468,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 43.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 563,063 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 45.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 796,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 12.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 540,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 34.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 60,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

