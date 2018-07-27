Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless makes up approximately 2.2% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.84% of Sierra Wireless worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Scotiabank set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

Sierra Wireless opened at $16.60 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $595.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.83. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

