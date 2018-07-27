HealthStream (HSTM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Their unified suite of solutions is contracted by, collectively, over 4.5 million healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Their research solutions provide valuable insight to healthcare providers to meet HCAHPS requirements, improve the patient experience, engage their workforce, and enhance physician alignment. Their provider solutions offer healthcare providers innovative tools to support healthcare organizations in appropriately credentialing and privileging their workforce. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSTM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of HealthStream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

HealthStream traded down $0.43, reaching $27.93, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 5,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,158. The stock has a market cap of $900.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,414.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Sousa sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $401,565.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,902. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthStream by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after acquiring an additional 113,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 73.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,983 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 847.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 80,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

