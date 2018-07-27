Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News stories about Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Healthcare Trust Of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5317795328483 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America opened at $27.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.21. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.17 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

