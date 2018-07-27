Head to Head Survey: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR (UNRDY) versus The GEO Group (GEO)

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR (OTCMKTS: UNRDY) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. The GEO Group pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group $2.26 billion 1.40 $146.24 million $2.55 10.14

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50 The GEO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.59%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR N/A N/A N/A The GEO Group 6.18% 13.63% 3.81%

Summary

The GEO Group beats UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UNIBAIL-RODAMCO/ADR

Created in 1968, Unibail-Rodamco SE is Europe's largest listed commercial property company, with a presence in 11 Continental European countries, and a portfolio of assets valued at ?43.1 billion as of December 31, 2017. As an integrated operator, investor and developer, the Group aims to cover the whole of the real estate value creation chain. With the support of its 2,011 professionals, Unibail-Rodamco applies those skills to highly specialised market segments such as large shopping centres in major European cities and large offices and convention & exhibition centres in the Paris region. The Group distinguishes itself through its focus on the highest architectural, city planning and environmental standards. Its long term approach and sustainable vision focuses on the development or redevelopment of outstanding places to shop, work and relax. Its commitment to environmental, economic and social sustainability has been recognised by inclusion in the FTSE4Good and STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes. The Group is a member of the CAC 40, AEX 25 and EuroSTOXX 50 indices. It benefits from an A rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings. For more information, please visit our website: www.unibail-rodamco.com.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 141 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

