Head to Head Survey: Aptiv (APTV) vs. Strattec Security (STRT)

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Aptiv alerts:

This table compares Aptiv and Strattec Security’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $12.88 billion 1.92 $1.36 billion $4.64 20.10 Strattec Security $417.33 million 0.29 $7.19 million N/A N/A

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security.

Volatility and Risk

Aptiv has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aptiv and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 1 2 18 0 2.81 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aptiv presently has a consensus price target of $99.70, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Aptiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 8.44% 44.95% 12.21% Strattec Security 2.34% 6.02% 3.69%

Dividends

Aptiv pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Strattec Security pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Aptiv pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Aptiv beats Strattec Security on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems, and software development for passenger safety, security, comfort, and vehicle operation, including body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, autonomous driving software and technologies, displays, and systems integration. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC is based in Gillingham, the United Kingdom.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.