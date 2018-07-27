Head-To-Head Review: Universal Insurance (UVE) and Markel (MKL)

Universal Insurance (NYSE: UVE) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Insurance and Markel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $751.92 million 1.96 $106.93 million N/A N/A Markel $6.06 billion 2.67 $395.26 million $3.62 321.96

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 16.71% 29.99% 8.63% Markel 4.19% 1.47% 0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Universal Insurance and Markel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Markel 0 3 2 0 2.40

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.77%. Markel has a consensus price target of $1,216.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Markel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Markel is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Markel does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Markel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Markel beats Universal Insurance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages. The International Insurance segment provides professional and general liability, marine and energy, and property insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, including crime, contingency, accident and health, specialty, short-term trade credit, and other coverages. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products, including structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety, as well as public entity, aviation, whole account, accident and health coverage, offshore and onshore marine and energy risks, and agriculture. The company also operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; manufacturer of transportation and other industrial equipment; and a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers, as well as offers capital solutions to asset and wealth management firms. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.