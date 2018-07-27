Head to Head Review: Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) & OCI Partners (OCIP)

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ: NXEO) and OCI Partners (NYSE:OCIP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexeo Solutions and OCI Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeo Solutions $3.64 billion 0.22 $14.40 million $0.33 27.36 OCI Partners $343.33 million 2.90 $24.47 million N/A N/A

OCI Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexeo Solutions.

Dividends

OCI Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Nexeo Solutions does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeo Solutions and OCI Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeo Solutions 1.30% 11.16% 2.01% OCI Partners 11.37% 30.77% 6.89%

Risk & Volatility

Nexeo Solutions has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OCI Partners has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nexeo Solutions and OCI Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeo Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 OCI Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nexeo Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. OCI Partners has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.93%. Given Nexeo Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nexeo Solutions is more favorable than OCI Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Nexeo Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of OCI Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nexeo Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OCI Partners beats Nexeo Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction. The company was formerly known as WL Ross Holding Corp. and changed its name to Nexeo Solutions, Inc. in June 2016. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

OCI Partners Company Profile

OCI Partners LP produces, markets, and distributes methanol and anhydrous ammonia in the United States. The company offers its products to industrial users and commercial traders for further processing or distribution. OCI GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Nederland, Texas. OCI Partners LP is a subsidiary of OCIP Holding, LLC.

