Head to Head Review: Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) & Snap (SNAP)

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 2 5 39 0 2.80 Snap 10 17 8 0 1.94

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $209.88, suggesting a potential upside of 18.38%. Snap has a consensus target price of $15.02, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Given Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Facebook, Inc. Common Stock is more favorable than Snap.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and Snap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook, Inc. Common Stock $40.65 billion 12.67 $15.93 billion $6.16 28.78 Snap $824.95 million 19.84 -$3.45 billion ($2.08) -6.20

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, Inc. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 39.31% 28.63% 25.31% Snap -179.04% -49.23% -43.89%

Volatility & Risk

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of -2.91, suggesting that its share price is 391% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock beats Snap on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allows people to enter an immersive and an interactive environment to train, learn, play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1.40 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which enables individuals to pinch on the camera screen for bringing a live map of their location, as well as showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent Snaps posted to their story; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and capture video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Venice, California.

