Head-To-Head Contrast: Credicorp (BAP) versus Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Credicorp alerts:

66.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Credicorp and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 26.41% 19.55% 2.56% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 11.77% 7.04% 0.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.83 billion 3.80 $1.25 billion $15.74 14.60 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $19.56 billion 2.01 $1.78 billion $0.65 10.12

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp. Royal Bank of Scotland Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Credicorp and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 7 5 0 2.42

Credicorp currently has a consensus price target of $241.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Given Credicorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Risk and Volatility

Credicorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $4.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group does not pay a dividend. Credicorp pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Credicorp beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company offers savings and current accounts; secured personal loans, and business lending and asset-backed lending products; invoice financing and other financing products; and insurance products and credit cards. It also provides unitized fund, rate, portfolio management, payment, liquidity management, financial planning, and currency products. In addition, the company offers personal and business banking, commercial and private banking, wealth planning, investment management, risk management, and trading services to retail banking, mass affluent, small business, and high net worth customers. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.