Head to Head Comparison: Scholar Rock (SRRK) and PDL BioPharma (PDLI)

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for PDL BioPharma and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Scholar Rock 0 0 4 0 3.00

PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 75.89%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma 33.57% 11.76% 8.04% Scholar Rock N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma $320.06 million 1.22 $110.74 million $0.63 4.13 Scholar Rock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PDL BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Scholar Rock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Scholar Rock

There is no company description available for Scholar Rock Holding Corp.

