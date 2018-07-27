Head-To-Head Comparison: CONSORT Med PLC/S (CSRMY) & COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY)

CONSORT Med PLC/S (OTCMKTS: CSRMY) and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CONSORT Med PLC/S and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSORT Med PLC/S $380.46 million 1.86 $29.23 million $0.83 17.34 COLOPLAST A/S/ADR $2.31 billion 9.51 $564.23 million $0.27 41.06

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CONSORT Med PLC/S. CONSORT Med PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CONSORT Med PLC/S and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSORT Med PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CONSORT Med PLC/S has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CONSORT Med PLC/S and COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSORT Med PLC/S N/A N/A N/A COLOPLAST A/S/ADR 23.78% 75.48% 32.25%

Dividends

CONSORT Med PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CONSORT Med PLC/S pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CONSORT Med PLC/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR beats CONSORT Med PLC/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONSORT Med PLC/S

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products. It also develops, formulates, and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose drugs. Consort Medical plc was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Urology Care, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products for intestinal dysfunction resulting from disease, accident, and congenital disorder. The company's ostomy care products include colostomy, ileostomy, and urostomy bags under the SenSura brand; and SenSura Mio, a colostomy product with elastic adhesive that fits individual body shapes, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. It also offers urology care products for people suffering from diseases and symptoms of the urinary system, pelvic floor prolapse, and the male reproductive system, such as urinary incontinence, kidney stones, enlarged prostate, and impotence. The company's disposable surgical devices include prostate catheters and stents used for urological and gynecological applications before, during, and after surgery under the Porgès brand; vaginal slings to restore continence; synthetic mesh products to treat weak pelvic floor; and penile implants for men. In addition, it provides continence care products, such as SpeediCath catheters that offer catherisation for both genders; Peristeen, an anal irrigation system for controlled emptying of the bowels; and Conveen Active urine bags. Further, the company offers wound care products, such as foam dressings under the Biatain brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand, as well as skin care products, such as disinfectant liquids or creams used to protect and treat the skin and to clean wounds. Additionally, it offers Interdry, a textile placed in a skin fold to absorb moisture for treatment and prevention of skin fold problems, such as fungal infections, damaged skin, or odour nuisance. The company supplies its products to hospitals, institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies; and directly to users. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

