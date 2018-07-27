Head-To-Head Analysis: TransGlobe Energy (TGA) vs. CNX Resources (CNX)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

CNX Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. TransGlobe Energy does not pay a dividend. CNX Resources pays out -81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -35.97% 2.88% 1.83% CNX Resources 37.74% 1.36% 0.70%

Volatility and Risk

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransGlobe Energy and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNX Resources 0 4 6 0 2.60

CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $21.89, indicating a potential upside of 28.68%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of CNX Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and CNX Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $252.59 million 0.96 -$78.73 million ($0.28) -11.96 CNX Resources $1.46 billion 2.55 $380.74 million ($0.16) -106.31

CNX Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransGlobe Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CNX Resources beats TransGlobe Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In addition, it offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions, as well as land services to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

