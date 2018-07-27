Head to Head Analysis: California Resources (CRC) & Pantheon Resources (PTHRF)

California Resources (NYSE: CRC) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Pantheon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -15.85% N/A -2.16% Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A

This table compares California Resources and Pantheon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.01 billion 0.79 -$266.00 million ($4.40) -8.40 Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pantheon Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for California Resources and Pantheon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pantheon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources currently has a consensus target price of $28.70, indicating a potential downside of 22.31%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Pantheon Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 5.91, suggesting that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pantheon Resources has a beta of 3.86, suggesting that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

California Resources beats Pantheon Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of 618 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also generates and sells electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas in the United States. Its principal asset is a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

