HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of HCA Healthcare opened at $124.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $124.51.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $190,063.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,714.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,663 shares of company stock worth $5,701,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

