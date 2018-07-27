HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.69. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 2,613.03%. analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chris Francis sold 48,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,290,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 31,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,426,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,488 shares of company stock worth $5,453,342. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

