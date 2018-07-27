HC Wainwright Analysts Give Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) a $249.00 Price Target

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) received a $249.00 price objective from analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals traded down $11.23, hitting $221.32, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 6,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $118.44 and a one year high of $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $1,488,722.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,453,045.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Lamattina sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.51, for a total transaction of $778,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,191.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,990. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

