Hawkins (HWKN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.21

Media coverage about Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hawkins earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 44.422465745487 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Hawkins stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $405.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.65. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $45.65.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.99 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp acquired 1,500 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,763 shares in the company, valued at $224,193.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick H. Hawkins acquired 15,085 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $516,208.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $780,698. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

