Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,746 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies opened at $255.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $216.47 and a 12 month high of $260.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $235,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,073.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,550,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,836. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

