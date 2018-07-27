Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.66 Million Stake in WestRock Co (WRK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 84.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. WestRock Co has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. WestRock’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price target on WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

