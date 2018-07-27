Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group traded down $1.24, hitting $51.97, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,431,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,265. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $37,469.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,283,459.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,503.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $3,266,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

