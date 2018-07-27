Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 18750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $885.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

