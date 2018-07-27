Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAFC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners raised Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hanmi Financial traded up $0.35, hitting $25.05, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . 275,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,620. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,674,000 after acquiring an additional 93,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,209,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after acquiring an additional 58,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 952,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after acquiring an additional 199,046 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 872,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

