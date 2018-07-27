Halliburton (HAL) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Raymond James

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Halliburton traded up $0.45, hitting $41.76, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,844,408 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,554,000 after buying an additional 799,300 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,198,844 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $244,034,000 after buying an additional 653,297 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $229,392,000 after buying an additional 230,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,232,427 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $198,668,000 after buying an additional 2,063,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,032 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,915,000 after buying an additional 277,424 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

