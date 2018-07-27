Halliburton (HAL) PT Lowered to $58.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Halliburton traded up $0.48, hitting $41.79, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 595,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,424,493. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Halliburton by 58.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Halliburton by 110.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

