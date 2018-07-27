Halliburton (HAL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Halliburton stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 118,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 204.2% in the first quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $124,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

