Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $99,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 18,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,313,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,145,000 after buying an additional 136,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $351.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.