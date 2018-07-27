Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 894 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 833.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 84.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.63.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.75 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

