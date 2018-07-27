Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of PolyOne Co. (POL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 151,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 225,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 1,018.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 213,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

In other news, Director William Howard Powell sold 4,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $173,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at $390,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $914.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.12 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

