GrubHub (GRUB) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GrubHub in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on GrubHub to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GrubHub from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on GrubHub from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Shares of GrubHub traded down $4.51, hitting $131.00, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $372,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,035 shares in the company, valued at $838,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,323 shares of company stock worth $9,466,083 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 11,254,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,142,007,000 after purchasing an additional 97,422 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,304,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,111,000 after purchasing an additional 638,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,177,000 after acquiring an additional 260,107 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 393,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

