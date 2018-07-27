Groupon Inc Common Stock (GRPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,542,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 9,089,677 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $4.79.

Several brokerages have commented on GRPN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $5.99 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Groupon Inc Common Stock had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $626.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Groupon Inc Common Stock will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Inc Common Stock announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coupon company to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $6,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon Inc Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Groupon Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Groupon Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Groupon Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $9,556,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Groupon Inc Common Stock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,266 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Inc Common Stock Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

