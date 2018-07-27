Greystone Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Greystone Investment Management LLC cut its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,745 shares during the quarter. Greystone Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Algebris UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 169.3% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 591,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,177,000 after acquiring an additional 371,737 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 66,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 184.1% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.22). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American International Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $249,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,730.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Leonardi acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $128,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

