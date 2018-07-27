GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.42

News coverage about GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GreenTree Hospitality Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1469902804961 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have commented on GHG. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.30 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of GHG opened at $16.80 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

