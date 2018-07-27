Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp traded up $0.30, hitting $34.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $295.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Several research firms have commented on GCBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

In other news, Director Peter W. Hogan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,408 shares of company stock worth $132,756. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

