Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) EVP Sells $289,900.00 in Stock

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian J. Comstock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

On Friday, July 20th, Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $145,150.00.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies opened at $57.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.