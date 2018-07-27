Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

Great Western Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.23 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $179,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.