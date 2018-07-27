Great Western Bancorp (GWB) & FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) Head-To-Head Survey

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.2% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Western Bancorp and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63 FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH 0 1 0 0 2.00

Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $497.73 million 5.10 $144.78 million $2.46 17.52 FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH $33.81 million 6.06 $6.93 million N/A N/A

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH does not pay a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp 27.33% 8.86% 1.33% FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, fixed-rate and variable rate loans; commercial real estate (CRE) loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage, home equity, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; credit cards; crop insurance; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services through associations with third party vendors, including a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser. It serves retail customers; grain and protein producers; and small and mid-sized businesses in various industries, including ancillary agribusiness services, freight and transport, healthcare, and tourism. As of September 30, 2017, the company's branch network consisted of 173 branches located in 129 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 162 ATMs and 21 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc. provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company also provides business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business owner's guidance lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders, business mortgage loans, and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions, and bridge loans; and automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on various personal checking accounts. In addition, it offers credit cards and online banking services. Further, the company provides treasury management services comprising automated clearing house services, merchant services, zero balance and escrow accounts, and ACH positive authorization services; and government contractor banking services. Additionally, it offers life, disability, auto, homeowners coverage, building/property, business interruption, general liability, cybersecurity, employee health benefits, and contractor/builder bonds insurance products. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

