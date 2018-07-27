Granite Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,492 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,532,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 174,727 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,995,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,848,000 after purchasing an additional 377,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,971,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser opened at $34.91 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

